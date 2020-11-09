ALBANY -- A tree grows in Putney, and some residents are not happy about what they see as a traffic hazard, along with a lack of sidewalks and lighting on neighborhood streets.
Eugene James, who identified himself as a lifelong resident of the unincorporated Putney community, presented a list of issues to the Dougherty County Commission during a Monday meeting. The meeting was a hybrid, as five of seven commissioners attended in person, while two were there in a virtual format.
James’ first concern was a magnolia tree on Putney Avenue.
“That tree blocks the view of oncoming traffic, which poses a hazard to drivers,” said James, who said he fears it could one day lead to a serious or even fatal accident at the intersection near the end of the street.
Tree limbs that hang over Radium Springs Road also pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians, he said.
“There’s limbs over that road that are dangerous,” James said. “There’s a pecan limb in excess of 30 or 40 feet that is dangerous. That is a great, great concern. There’s also other limbs that are covering the highway.”
Larry Cook, Dougherty County’s Public Works director, said he is familiar with the magnolia tree and agreed that it could pose a hazard to motorists. County workers have trimmed limbs, but that has not corrected the situation, Cook said.
“I agree with Mr. James,” he said. “The limbs are not the problem, it’s the (trunk). It is a potential safety issue.”
The consensus of commissioners during the discussion in the work session, during which no vote was taken, was that life and safety come before the aesthetics of the old tree.
“It’s on county right of way,” Cook said. “We can take it down.”
Other historic magnolia trees in the community are located on private property, he said.
Commissioner Lamar Hudgins referred to the removal in 1997 of the “Friendship Oak” tree, whose removal sparked a five-year fight before the live oak tree, identified as a traffic hazard, fell to the saw.
“(We) survived that,” he said.
James also told commissioners that the lack of lighting and sidewalks in Putney posed a danger.
“People ride bicycles,” he said. “You cannot see people until you are right up on them. They (children) cannot visit their friends or go to the community park unless they are walking in the highway or in the grass.
“I was raised in Putney, and I know I haven’t seen too much done out there lately that needs to be done. As a taxpayer, what is the reason we cannot have lights or sidewalks for the safety of our children?”
The county can look at adding sidewalks on streets in Putney, County Administrator Michael McCoy said. Money is available for a sidewalk initiative through a transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax approved by voters.
McCoy said the priority list for sidewalk projects has not yet been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.