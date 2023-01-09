Trial begins for Virginia police officers being sued by Army officer over traffic stop

Caron Nazario is seen in this still image from body camera footage holding his hands up during the traffic stop in Windsor, Virginia.

 Windsor Police/AP

A federal trial began Monday for a US Army officer suing two Virginia police officers after they pointed guns at him, pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground in 2020 during a traffic stop.

A jury began hearing the case involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, on Monday shortly after 9 a.m. in a federal court in Richmond, court records show.

