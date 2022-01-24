The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Grady County Sheriff’s Office arrested a trio of Cairo citizens for trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of theft by receiving stolen property over the weekend.
CAIRO — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Grady County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alton Jermain Byrden, 47, and Wendy Rena Byrden, 51, for trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of theft by receiving stolen property over the weekend. Justin Adam Williamson, 33, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
An investigation of Alton Byrden distributing methamphetamine in Grady County led to a search warrant being executed at 3188 State Route 188, Lot 2 in Cairo. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine and five firearms were seized. Alton Byrden, Wendy Byrden, and Williamson were transported to the Grady County Jail.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.