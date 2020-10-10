MACON – Three defendants guilty of trafficking illegal drugs in middle Georgia were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their crimes, Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Tony Collins, 58, of Milledgeville, to serve 54 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Collins pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sabrina Raiford, 51, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base. Lizericka Woolfolk, 29, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Law enforcement is actively using of variety of investigative techniques to detect drug dealers in Middle Georgia," Peeler said. "When caught, drug traffickers face steep federal prison sentences, without parole, for distributing their poison in the Middle District of Georgia. I want to thank the DEA for their role in investigating these cases, with the help of our local law enforcement partners.”
Collins is a co-conspirator in the Albruce Green drug distribution case. Between January 2017 and August 2018, law enforcement began investigating the drug distribution activities of Green. As part of the investigation, law enforcement intercepted Green's phone conversations and text messages in order to identify Green's source of supply and co-conspirators. Agents intercepted several text messages between Green and Collins, in which Collins requested to buy methamphetamine from Green. Collins admitted he intended to distribute methamphetamine he purchased from Green. Green is currently awaiting sentencing; other co-conspirators have been sentenced.
Raiford and Woolfolk are co-conspirators in the Robert Law drug distribution case. Law is serving a 188-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base. Drug Enforcement Administration and Warner Robins Police Department agents received information from confidential informants that Law and co-conspirators Raiford and Woolfolk were trafficking illegal drugs, including cocaine, in Warner Robins.
The Collins case was investigated by DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Calhoun. The Raiford and Woolfolk case was investigated by DEA and Warner Robins PD. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Calhoun and Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case.
