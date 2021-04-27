MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently welcomed three new physicians to its medical staff. Drs. Timothy B. Daniel, Frederick D. Johnson Jr., and Craig A. Yokley will lead the hospital’s new vascular interventional service line.
On April 1, Daniel, Johnson, and Yokley began seeing patients at Colquitt Regional. They also will continue to see patients at their practice, Vascular Interventional of Thomasville Associates in Thomasville.
This group specializes in minimally invasive procedures that involve very small incisions, including angiography, angioplasty/stents/atherectomy, aortic aneurysm repair, carotid artery stenting, uterine fibroid embolization, dialysis access procedures, needle biopsy, and vascular access catheters and ports. These services also can aid in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, various forms of cancer, hypertension, cirrhosis of the liver, and vein disease.
These procedures are performed in the state-of-the-art Hybrid Interventional Vascular Suite, located in the Hufstetler Heart Center at Colquitt Regional. Many of the services they offer are alternatives to other treatments and have the advantage of being safer, with less recovery time for patients.
Colquitt Regional soon will acquire an Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) that will be utilized by this new group. IVUS is cutting-edge technology that uses a tiny ultrasound transducer mounted on the top of a catheter to capture images of the interior of blood vessels. It also can be used to assess vessel/lumen diameter, lesion length, the amount of plaque buildup in a vessel and its composition, and check to ensure stents have been properly placed and fully deployed.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Daniel, Dr. Johnson and Dr. Yokley to the Colquitt Regional family,” hospital President and CEO Jim Matney said in a news release. “The addition of interventional radiology is another key step in improving access to specialized care. They have been a great partner for us in meeting patient needs for a number of years, so having them as part of Colquitt Regional is a real win for our patients. This will keep people from having to travel out of town to receive their services.”
Daniel, who has more than 30 years of experience, is board certified in vascular and interventional radiology and the founder of VITA, which he started in 2007.
He completed his medical internship in anatomic pathology at the University of Hawaii College of Medicine, followed by a diagnostic radiology residency at the University of Florida College of Medicine. He also carried out a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at the University of Virginia.
Johnson attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he also completed an internship and residency in radiology. He then went on to carry out an interventional radiology fellowship at the University of Illinois at Peoria.
He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and has more than 12 years of experience. Johnson worked at Jackson Radiology Associates in Jackson, Tenn., for five years before joining VITA in 2020.
Yokley attended medical school at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. After earning his medical degree, he went on to carry out an internship at Carroway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., followed by a diagnostic radiology residency and vascular and interventional radiology fellowship at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago.
He is board-certified in vascular and interventional radiology and has more than 30 years of experience.
“As we continue to evolve our service lines, the hospital is committed to providing the latest procedures and most knowledgeable physicians for our organization,” Colquitt Regional Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta said. “This group has over 72 years of experience between them in interventional radiology, and we are excited to have them join us.”
For more information on new services and physicians, call (229) 890-3552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.