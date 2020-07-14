ALBANY -- A weekend drive-in movie event will offer a chance for the area’s parents and children to participate in a slice of normalcy in what has to be the most unusual summer of their lives.
The Flint River Entertainment Complex and the Albany Boys & Girls Clubs are teaming up to bring two nights of movies on Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, the offering is the 2016 film “Trolls,” and “Jurassic Park” will be the Saturday offering.
“We are partnering with Flint River Entertainment to give our community the opportunity to get out and provide them with entertainment while social distancing,” said Samala Carrington, director of resource development and marketing with the local Boys & Girls Clubs. “Come out and watch with the kids. We do want kids to know we are looking out for them to get out while social distancing.”
Tickets are $30 per car, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Attendees are asked to remain in cars except to use the restroom or purchase food and drinks.
The movies also are a way to thank parents and is the last event for the summer recreation program, Carrington said.
Albany and southwest Georgia were among the earlier hot spots for COVID-19, which has killed 156 Dougherty County residents, and the drive-in concept was a concept that offered a safer means of getting parents and their children out for some fun.
“Even though it was a limited (summer) program this year, we wanted to give people an opportunity to be social, without being social, if you know what I mean,” Carrington said of the in-car format. “We thought it would be an opportunity for people to be together and not exposed (to) COVID-19 as long as cars are at a distance. We’re focusing on social distancing while still providing a fine family event.”
If the drive-in movies prove popular, the Boys & Girls Clubs will look at more of them in the future. Other cities were holding drive-in nights prior to the emergence of the novel coronavirus and they had success doing so, Carrington said.
“Since other cities are doing drive-in movies, I think it will become a staple in our community” she said.
Ticket holders also can purchase a $20 concession pack in advance that includes a large popcorn, two candies and four bottled Coca-Cola drink products.
Gates open at the 100 Oglethorpe Blvd. complex at 7 p.m. both nights, with features starting at 9:15 p.m.
For additional information, visit www.FlintRiverEntertainmentComplex.com.
