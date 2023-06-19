Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Depression Three is seen around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — A tropical storm named Bret has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean and will likely become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon.

The storm now has winds of 40 mph and continues to move quickly to the west, according to the center.

