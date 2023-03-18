With its balmy beaches, laid back lifestyles and holiday vibe, the tropical paradise of Bali has much to offer any world weary traveler -- let alone those fleeing a war zone.

So perhaps it should be no surprise that since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Indonesia's most famous holiday island has once again become a magnet for thousands of Russians and Ukrainians seeking to escape the horrors of war.

Tags