ALBANY — The driver of a diesel fuel truck accused of dumping thousands of gallons of diesel fuel onto land draining into a Thomasville creek in 2018, shutting down a school and causing a federally-led cleanup, entered a guilty plea in federal court this week.
“The illegal discharge of fuel can threaten human health and damage the environment,” Andy Castro, special agent in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency's criminal enforcement program in Georgia, said in a news release. “EPA and our law enforcement partners are committed to enforcing environmental laws to protect our communities.”
Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said Jaron Coleman, 40, of Oakville, has pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized discharge of oil in the waters of the United States before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.
Coleman’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.
The statement of fact entered in court on April 19, 2018, said Coleman admitted he dumped approximately 3,000 gallons of fuel on the ground near a gas station in Thomasville after he realized he had loaded the wrong product for a delivery in Pelham. Coleman, who was working for Eco Energy, did not have a permit or the authorization to discharge the fuel.
The fuel dumped on the ground migrated into an adjacent storm water drainage system that flows directly into a creek. The unnamed creek is a tributary of Good Water Creek, which flows into Oquina Creek and then into the Ochlockonee River, a traditionally navigable water of the United States and protected by the Clean Water Act.
Under the Clean Water Act, diesel fuel is considered “oil,” and the amount discharged was a harmful quantity. Officials said the discharge caused the EPA to engage in a costly clean-up and caused the evacuation of Garrison Pilcher Elementary School in Thomasville on the same day as the incident after school officials discovered a large amount of diesel fuel had swelled in ditches around the school.
“Illegal dumping into our waterways damages one of our most precious resources. Its harmful repercussions flow well beyond the confines of the initial dump site,” Peeler said. “We want the public to know that dumping is illegal and can carry serious consequences, including federal prosecution. I want to thank the EPA for its efforts to quickly respond to, investigate and clean up this mess.”
The case was investigated by the EPA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers is prosecuting the case for the federal government.