ALBANY -- A semi truck driver suffered minor head trauma and was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Monday morning after overturning his vehicle on the Clark Avenue/Liberty Expressway on/off ramp, according to a report from the Albany Police Department.
A report sent by APD said that the driver, Jerome Moses of Jacksonville, Fla., made too quick a turn and the semi he was driving overturned at around 6 a.m. The news release did not indicate what the trucker was hauling or his destination.
Moses, who was transported to the hospital by ambulance, was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
The crash scene was quickly cleared and traffic resumed as normal.