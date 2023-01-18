Trump criticizes evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump, here in 2022, is lashing out at religious conservatives who have declined to endorse his third presidential campaign.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Just days before Donald Trump hosts his first 2024 event in South Carolina, a state whose evangelical population has long played a critical role in its presidential primary, the former president is lashing out at religious conservatives who have declined to endorse his third presidential campaign.

Trump's comments to conservative journalist David Brody in a podcast interview Monday, in which he decried the "disloyalty" of evangelical leaders who have withheld public support for his campaign, were the latest in a series of bewildering remarks he's made about one of the most critical voting blocs in a Republican primary.

