Trump doesn't plan to put on a defense case in E. Jean Carroll trial, his lawyer says

Donald Trump’s legal team will not put on a defense case against the writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing him of rape.

 Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will not put on a defense case in a civil battery and defamation trial brought against the former president, his attorney said Wednesday.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed outside the presence of the jury that his legal team will not call a previously proposed expert witness due to logistical reasons related to health concerns for the witness.

