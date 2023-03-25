Trump heads to Waco as investigations loom and DeSantis battle brews

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally on March 25 in Waco, Texas.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally Saturday in Waco, Texas -- returning to the trail amid his warnings of "death & destruction" resulting from investigations into his actions.

The rally at the Waco Regional Airport is a return to the mega-rallies reminiscent of Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as the Republican field for the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape.

