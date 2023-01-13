Trump Org. fined $1.6 million after conviction for 17 felonies, including tax fraud

Two Trump Organization entities will be sentenced by a New York judge on Friday for running a decade-long tax fraud scheme.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million -- the maximum possible penalty -- by a New York judge Friday for running a decade-long tax fraud scheme, a symbolic moment because it is the only judgment for a criminal conviction that has come close to former President Donald Trump.

Two Trump entities, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted last month of 17 felonies, including tax fraud and falsifying business records.

