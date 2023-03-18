Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York law enforcement prepares for possible indictment

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney next week and called for protests as a result.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney next week and called for protests as New York law enforcement prepares for a possible indictment.

In a social media post, Trump, referring to himself, said the "leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

Tags

More News