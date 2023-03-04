Trump seeks to block Pence's grand jury testimony in 2020 election interference probe

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to block former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury.

 Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to block former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury about certain matters covered by executive privilege as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, sources familiar with the move told CNN.

The request, in a new filing submitted secretly in a sealed proceeding on Friday, comes after the Trump team had already indicated to special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the Justice Department's criminal investigations into Trump, that the former president intended to assert privilege over Pence's testimony.

Recommended for you

Tags