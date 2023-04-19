Trump's attendance at rape and defamation trial against him would be a 'burden' on the city, his lawyer says

Former President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, on April 4.

 Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

Donald Trump's attorney on Wednesday said the former president "wishes" to appear at next week's civil trial where a jury will hear columnist E. Jean Carroll's assault and defamation claims against him -- but his attendance should not be necessary because it would be a "burden" on the city and court.

The letter to the judge, from attorney Joseph Tacopina, appears to argue that Trump shouldn't attend his civil trial without saying he won't.

0
0
0
0
0