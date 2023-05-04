Trump's lawyers say they will seek to move New York criminal case to federal court

A New York judge will hear arguments on May 4 over a proposed protective order in Donald Trump's criminal case that would limit the former president's ability to publicize information about the investigation.

 Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys said Thursday they plan to try to move the criminal case against him to federal court.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche told New York Judge Juan Merchan during the tail end of a procedural hearing Thursday that Trump's legal team would file a motion later in the day to seek to move the case to federal court.

