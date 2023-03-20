Trump's team puts forward ally in hopes of undercutting Cohen testimony in NY hush money case

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City.

The grand jury empaneled as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to hear from a potentially key witness put forward by the former president's legal team on Monday.

Robert Costello, an attorney who has previously represented Trump allies like Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, told CNN he is appearing before the grand jury at the request of the former president's legal team. He is expected to offer evidence that contradicts testimony provided by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 election to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair.

