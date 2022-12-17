TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

The number of firearms that TSA officers intercepted at airport security checkpoints in 2022 is the highest on record for a single year -- and the vast majority of the weapons were loaded, the US Transportation Security Administration said Friday.

TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.

