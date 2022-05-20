ALBANY – Georgians set records while turning out for three weeks of early voting, and on Tuesday those who haven’t cast ballots have their final chance to weigh in on state and local candidates.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day for the party primary and nonpartisan races.
Election officials say they hope that the influx of voters for advance in-person voting that ended on Friday will mean short lines on Election Day, but they are prepared for a large Tuesday turnout.
If there are long waits, the elderly and the disabled will be allowed to move to the front of the lines, Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. She did not anticipate any lengthy waiting times.
“Hopefully, it should be seamless, and they should have a positive voter experience,” Nickerson said. “We’d like to have more for the primary election. We hope for more.
“On Election Day I would love to see 100 percent (turnout). We’re just going to be grateful for whatever we get, and basically citizens come out and exercise their right to vote.”
In Dougherty County, three candidates are vying for the Dougherty County Commission chairmanship, with incumbent Chris Cohilas facing challengers the Rev. Lorenzo Heard and former commission member Harry James in the Democratic primary. The winner in that contest will not face a Republican in the fall.
In Georgia House District 153, the two Democrats on the ballot are David Sampson and Al Wynn. The winner will run against Republican Tracy Taylor in November.
There are also two contested races for the District 1 Lee County Commission seat. Art Ford and Dennis Roland are running on the Republican ballot, and on the Democratic side the candidates are William “Bay” Simmons Jr. and Otis “Head” Westbrook.
Voters may choose a Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot for the election, but must stick with the same political party chosen for the primary for any runoff elections in June.
Since the last countywide election, the Palmyra Methodist Church precinct has been merged. Voters who previously voted at that location will now vote at Phoebe HealthWorks, 10000 N. Jefferson St.
Last year the First Christian Church precinct was merged, with voters who previously voted there now voting at the Westover High School gym, 2600 Partridge Drive.
The changes reduced the number of voter precincts in the county from 28 to 26.
