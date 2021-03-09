Tuesday vote corrects 'typo' in Albany alcohol ordinance approved in February

ALBANY -- In a bit of Tuesday tidying, the last call for Albany watering holes was retained at the same time established last month, but the 8 a.m. time to start pouring was cleared up.
In an ordinance passed last month by the Albany City Commission, a typo identified the hour at which bars could resume alcohol sales on weekdays appeared as "11 a.m." instead of the correct time three hours earlier.
During a special called meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously endorsed the correction maintaining the earlier pouring time.
“There was a typo in that ordinance that was corrected this morning,” Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said. “That’s it in plain speak. That was on me."
Davis noticed that the alteration had been inadvertently made after commissioners had approved the version with the incorrect time in it. The measure approved on Tuesday does not affect any other provisions in the ordinance passed in February.
That ordinance maintained the time for alcohol sales to end at 2:45 a.m., but shortened the length of time patrons can remain on-premises in bars and nightclubs after that time to 3:30 a.m.
Previously, establishments could allow guests to remain inside until 4 a.m. and have up to four employees remain until up to 5 a.m. to perform end-of-night tasks such as cleaning. The ordinance passed in February requires employees at bars and nightclubs to be out of the building by 4 a.m.
Restaurants are treated somewhat differently. The same last call of 2:45 applies, and tables must be cleared of drinks by 3:30 a.m., but establishments that sell food beyond that time are allowed to remain open.
“The issue was to do away with the provision that a limited number of employees could stay until 5 a.m.,” Davis said of the intent of the ordinance. "There was never any intent to change that sentence” that allowed sales to resume at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.