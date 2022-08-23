turfgrass.jpg

Clint Waltz, UGA Extension turfgrass specialist, welcomes the crowd to the 2022 Turfgrass Research Field Day at UGA-Griffin. Interim Assistant Provost and Campus Director David Buntin and Griffin Mayor Doug Hollberg also welcomed the crowd of approximately 700 attendees to the event.

GRIFFIN -- The University of Georgia Turfgrass Team welcomed approximately 700 people — including turf industry professionals, golf course superintendents and local homeowners — to the UGA Griffin campus for the 2022 Turfgrass Research Field Day earlier this month. Attendees learned about a variety of turf-related issues from UGA Cooperative Extension specialists and other UGA researchers during the event.

The day began with opening remarks from David Buntin, interim assistant provost and campus director for UGA-Griffin; Griffin Mayor Doug Hollberg, and Clint Waltz, UGA Extension turfgrass specialist and professor of crop and soil sciences.

