Turkey approves Finland's NATO application, clearing the last hurdle. Sweden is still waiting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto deliver a joint press conference held after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on March 17.

 Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey has finally approved Finland's application to join NATO, putting an end to months of delays while also continuing to block Sweden from joining the military alliance.

The Turkish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of Finland's membership on Thursday, clearing the last hurdle in the accession process.

CNN's Mostafa Salem, Yusuf Gezer, Jomana Karadsheh, Isil Sariyuce, Alex Hardie, Nadeen Ebrahim and Abbas Al Lawati contributed reporting.

