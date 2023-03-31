Before heading out to the woods for a turkey hunt, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages all hunters to take time to review important turkey hunting safety tips.
SOCIAL CIRCLE – Before heading out to the woods for a turkey hunt, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages all hunters to take time to review important turkey hunting safety tips.
“Talking about safety before you go hunting, and performing safety measures while hunting, ensures that you, and those in the woods with you, will all get back home safely,” Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Safety measures while turkey hunting includes not only firearms safety practices but also observing precautions that are specific to turkey hunting.”
Turkey Hunting Safety Tips:
--Never wear red, white, blue or black clothing while turkey hunting. Red is the color most hunters look for when distinguishing a gobbler’s head from a hen’s blue-colored head, but at times it may appear white or blue. Male turkey feathers covering most of the body are black in appearance. Camouflage should be used to cover everything, including the hunter’s face, hands and firearm.
-- Select a calling position that provides at least a shoulder-width background, such as the base of a tree. Be sure that at least a 180-degree range is visible.
-- Do not stalk a gobbling turkey. Due to their keen eyesight and hearing, the chances of getting close are slim to none.
-- When using a turkey call, the sound and motion may attract the interest of other hunters. Do not move, wave or make turkey-like sounds to alert another hunter to your presence. Instead, identify yourself in a loud voice.
-- Be careful when carrying a harvested turkey from the woods. Do not allow the wings to hang loosely or the head to be displayed in such a way that another hunter may think it is a live bird. If possible, cover the turkey in a blaze orange garment or other material.
Although not required, it is suggested that hunters wear blaze orange when moving between a vehicle and a hunting site. When moving between hunting sites, hunters should wear blaze orange on their upper bodies to facilitate their identification by other hunters
Some hunters will need hunter education before heading out in pursuit of a gobbler. Those in need of the Georgia hunter education course can choose to go completely online or attend a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Giving different course options allows the individual to decide which type of course is easier to manage and allows them to coordinate with their busy schedules,” Pittman said. “Thousands of people will complete their hunter education this year using these different options, so we are glad that we can offer this flexibility on how to receive the information and take this important course.”
The four available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95-$29) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The DNR classroom course is free of charge.
Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1961, who:
· purchases a season hunting license in Georgia;
· is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision;
· hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.
The only exceptions include any person who:
· purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e. anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license);
· is hunting on his or her own land, or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.