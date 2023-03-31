turkey safety.jpg

Before heading out to the woods for a turkey hunt, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages all hunters to take time to review important turkey hunting safety tips.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

“Talking about safety before you go hunting, and performing safety measures while hunting, ensures that you, and those in the woods with you, will all get back home safely,” Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Safety measures while turkey hunting includes not only firearms safety practices but also observing precautions that are specific to turkey hunting.”

