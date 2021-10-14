ALBANY – Turner Job Corps Center is proud to embark on a new service project to address homelessness in our community by providing breakfast, care bags and resource guides on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at 317 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, in 2020 on any given night, 580,466 people experienced homelessness in the United States. Families with children make up 30 percent of the homeless population.
This is the last of four service projects the Turner Job Corps Center is spearheading this year in celebration of Management & Training Corporation’s 40th anniversary. Here are the service projects completed this year:
Fist quarter – Improved literacy by facilitating a citywide book drive to benefit the Family Literacy Center and Open Arms Inc. in Albany.
Second quarter – Battled hunger by helping to pack 1,000 boxes and donating hundreds of meals to the Feeding The Valley local foodbank.
Third quarter – Raised awareness of mental health by facilitating Mental Health Awareness Month in September at the center, as well as hosting a communitywide training on Adverse Childhood Experiences.
MTC was founded in 1981 with a mission to help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education, job training and life skills.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 40th anniversary than by serving our community,” Center Director Nathaniel Cooper said. “Our staff are compassionate and want to do all they can to help anyone in our community who is experiencing homelessness.”
If the community would like to support this effort, they may contact TJCC Business Community Liaison Victoria Green Brackins at (229) 319-3436.
