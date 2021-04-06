ALBANY -- Turner Job Corps Center celebrated a bevy of firsts on Good Friday, including its First Friday recognition, bringing a "ray of sunshine" to first responders in the community.
Good Friday was filled with pleasantly exciting firsts, officials at the center said in a news release, noting it was "the first Friday of April, first Friday of a new quarter, but it was also a day we celebrated first responders in our local community as well as the very first in-person social impact/community outreach event the center has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began last year."
While adhering to all CDC guidelines, the event, which was dubbed "First Things First," was safe, well-attended, and fun for everyone involved. TJCC reached its goal of showing gratitude in the form of a barbecue meal prepared by its food services staff for local front-line heroes in law enforcement, fire safety and EMS technicians, honoring the work they do, without reservation, to help keep us safe. Thus, the center's first priority was safety when preparing and distributing the meals.
“We are so glad that you thought of us,” Sebon Burns, deputy fire chief of the Albany Fire Department, said. "The event was a great success."
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, who exemplified wonderful leadership for his department as the first attendee to arrive, said he was grateful and supportive in encouraging his officers to attend the event.
"We are thankful for the partnership (with TJCC) and think this is a great safe way to show appreciation,” Persley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.