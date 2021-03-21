ALBANY -- Turner Job Corps Center officials and supporters recently attended and participated in the center's first-quarter Community Relations Council meeting and “Dealing: Controlling What You Can During COVID-19 and Other Crises” conference, co-hosted with Albany Area Primary Health Care.
The event featured informational and inspirational content that was well-received. Some of the highlights included Dr. Frances Ferguson refuting myths and fears associated with COVID vaccinations, using real-time information, and Brian Dougherty, headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy, encouraging participants to use times of crises to allow the strengths of team members to shine, through increased delegation within organizations, and calling on the expertise of community partners external to organizations when strategizing to overcome the crises.
A great resource revealed during the conference was contributed during a briefing by Kenneth Cutts of Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office, announcing that a current legislative provision, as part of the most recent relief package, allows FEMA to reimburse families for 100% of COVID-related funeral costs. The benefit surely help many, due to the great number of deaths in the city during the height of the pandemic crisis. Mayor Bo Dorough also offered encouraging news as it relates to Albany pandemic deaths, sharing refreshing statistics about the significant downward trend of virus contractions and related deaths in the city.
A high point of the conference was the honorary gestures and awards given to “COVID Crisis Champions,” as well as a well-deserved salute to a long-time TJCC and national Job Corps advocate Bishop, the current chairman of the Friends Of Job Corps Congressional Caucus and our district Congressman. Award recipients were given plaques and received Chick-Fil-A lunch along with conference speakers, all distributed by center Director Nathaniel Cooper.
