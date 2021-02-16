ALBANY -- With the reality of a massive pre-COVID increase in the aging baby-boomer/elderly population, as well as the onslaught of need for medical care related to the current public health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, it is safe to say that the home health care and general health care services industry as a whole are very lucrative career choices and in progressive demand.
That reality allows officials at Turner Job Corps Center in Albany the opportunity to note that students training for certification in the center's Certified Nursing Assistants program have ample opportunities for growth and success in the work force.
