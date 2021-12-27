Turner Job Corps Center finished 2021 with a record log of community service hours, exceeding the center’s goal of 1,600 hours by 596.5 hours, to end with a groundbreaking grand total of 2,196.5 hours.
Turner Job Corps Center's administration, staff and students worked hard during the center's last couple of weeks to close the year with events that showed its care and support for Albany and southwest Georgia.
ALBANY — Turner Job Corps Center is winding down 2021 with a record log of community service hours, exceeding the center’s goal of 1,600 hours by 596.5 hours, to end with a groundbreaking grand total of 2,196.5 hours.
A few highlights from the center’s last couple of weeks of pushing hard to close the year by communicating its care and support for Albany and southwest Georgia include:
♦ Supporting the Flint River Entertainment complex by providing culinary treats for crafting, by putting on an innovative and lively community event at the Albany Municipal Auditorium, including a movie night, Santa’s Village, arts and crafts and more;
♦ Partnering with Strive2Thrive and Angel Tree Ministry/Prison Fellowship to provide lunch during a gift-wrapping party for community gift giveaways;
♦ A special Christmas Eve giveaway of 150 spaghetti meals to homeless and needy individuals in Albany, Americus and Dawson.
As the center closes out 2021, its administrators, staff and students offer appreciation to all supporters and stakeholders and ask that they all stay on the lookout for something special from TJCC in the new year.
