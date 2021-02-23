ALBANY — As the old adage goes: “If you’re not a part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem.”
With that in mind, Turner Job Corps Center is seeking to be a part of offering solutions to some of the many problems posed by the pandemic that our world has been experiencing for more than a year now.
TJCC is collaborating with its partner, Albany Area Primary Healthcare, to co-host, “Dealing: Controlling What You Can During COVID-19 And Other Crises,” an informational resource conference at its first Community Relations Council meeting of 2021 March 18, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. During the meeting, TJCC officials will also honor some of the center’s local front-line champions.
The conference will be on the Web Ex Virtual platform with community and industry leaders offering insight on topics such as :
♦ COVID care and curious questions;
♦ General physical health, mental Health and recovery insight/well-being The Change Center;
♦ Home and family health, financial health Evelyn Ross;
♦ Business well-being, professional/educational health aces;
♦ Community hero awards.
♦ To participate in the virtual conference:
♦ Join from the meeting link https://jobcorpsclassroom.webex.com/jobcorpsclassroom/j.php?MTID=m4814a50d52d829e9c0bf80798056805e
♦ Join by meeting number (access code): 120 824 8685
♦ Meeting password: 9eVXbvm2j2n
♦ Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only): +1-408-418-9388,,1208248685## United States Toll
♦ Join by phone +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
♦ Join from a video system or application: Dial 1208248685@jobcorpsclassroom.webex.com
♦ You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number
♦ Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business: Dial 1208248685.jobcorpsclassroom@lync.webex.co
Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com.
