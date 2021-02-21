ALBANY -- With welding having become one of the most lucrative trades locally, nationally and even internationally, officials at Turner Job Corps Center say the students in the center's welding trade program have career potential that is literally and figuratively “on fire.”
Beginning salaries for certified welders in the Albany area alone are upwards of $70,000 right now, and those wages go even higher in larger metro and greater-demand areas. The welding trade offering at TJCC has the capacity to help students reach the center's goal of having student graduates secure livable wages upon graduation, as well as escape poverty, and create better lives for themselves and their families.
There also lies another great opportunity and asset in this area in which TJCC graduates can further increase their earning capacity upon graduation by continuing their education in the field of welding at Albany Technical College, one of TJCC's educational community partners.
