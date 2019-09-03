ALBANY – Identifying students at academic risk early can make a big difference in whether they graduate from high school.
To that end, the Dougherty County School System established the Turning Point Academy five years ago to provide extra assistance in getting struggling third- and fourth-graders back on track.
Combining small classes, extra academic and life skills instruction, and parental involvement, the academy works to return students to their home school caught up to grade level. On Wednesday, 20 students are expected to show up for the first day of class for the 2019-2020 school year.
Some of the students have behavioral issues, but oftentimes this is directly related to having fallen behind in school, said Deborah Jones, program coordinator for Turning Point Academy. All students have fallen at least two years behind their peers.
The program is located at the former Lincoln Elementary School campus on Corn Avenue, now the site of the school system's Family Resource & Support Center, known affectionately as the “Wraparound Center.”
“We work with them on the issues they have in school,” Jones said. “When we get them over here, they have counseling. We look at the academics. The academics may be why they act out.”
Students also learn social skills, such as interacting with other students and teachers and conflict resolution.
“When they go back to their school, we hope to send them as a model student,” Jones said.
The students receive a “fusion” of instruction, so a third-grade student will receive part of the year in instruction at that level and roughly half the year catching up in fourth-grade work. Those who successfully complete the program will be promoted to fifth grade for the next school year.
Similarly, the goal is to prepare a student who starts out at fourth-grade level for sixth grade.
With small class sizes – two or three instructors in a class – students can move at their own pace.
“We try to catch them up so we can (prevent) them from dropping out later,” Jones said. “We try to give them a foundation, (so) they’re catching up with their class and they can be more productive.”
To gain admission, students complete an application that includes an essay, or short summary, detailing the reason for wanting to attend and expectations for the program.
“We require that parents do eight hours of service a year, voluntary, in the program,” Jones said.
Parents also sign contracts for admission and are expected to attend parent-teacher conferences and communicate with teachers about their child’s progress.
Parents who can’t meet the eight hours of service due to a work schedule conflict, for example, can donate supplies.
“It’s like when you’re the owner of a house, you have a buy-in in it,” Jones said. “You’re invested in it. We don’t want them to think of it as a rental.”
Students aren’t completely cut off from the feel their home elementary school.
“We try to make the setting as much as possible like a regular classroom,” Jones said. “We do field trips, we do award ceremonies. We take everything they do in a regular school setting and try to replicate it over here.”