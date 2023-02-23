TV station identifies slain reporter among the 3 killed in a Florida shooting spree

Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses reporters during a news conference about Wednesday's shootings outside Orlando.

 Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/AP

A gunman in central Florida killed a woman Wednesday, returned to the scene and killed a TV journalist covering that death, and then fatally shot a 9-year-old girl nearby before he was arrested, authorities said.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. One of the station's photographers, Jesse Walden, was "critically injured" in the shooting, the station said.

