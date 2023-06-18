Twelve dead and others missing as cyclone hits southern Brazil

At least 11 people have died, 20 are missing and more than 2,000 have been left homeless after an “extratropical cyclone” hit Brazil’s Rio Grande Do Sul on June 17.

 Diego Vara/Reuters

(CNN) — At least 12 people have died, five are missing and nearly 3,000 have been left homeless after an “extratropical cyclone” hit Brazil’s Rio Grande Do Sul, local authorities say.

Traveling to the region’s hardest hit regions, government authorities have reinforced the role of the state’s relief structure and called upon “the solidarity of the population.”

