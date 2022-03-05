TIFTON — Twenty-one contestants will compete in the 52nd annual Ms. ABAC contest on Thursday at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by the ABAC Agripreneurs, the theme of this year’s pageant is “Golden Moments.” The winner will receive a $500 academic scholarship.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Admission is $10. Because of limited seating, advance ticket purchase is advised. Tickets can be purchased from any Agripreneurs officer in the Donaldson Dining Hall the week of the event, or by calling Audrey Luke-Morgan, the Agripreneurs advisor, at (229) 391-4807.
Contestants will compete in casual and evening wear. They also will be judged on a written essay and an interview with the judges. The Top 10 contestants will answer a question on stage.
Kenny and Kristen Smith, both ABAC alumni, will provide a second academic scholarship worth $500 to the winner of the interview portion of the event.
Students competing in this year's pageant include Madison Adams, a rural community development major from Norwood, sponsored by the Turf Club; Jazzmyn Armstrong, a pre-professional biology major from Reidsville, sponsored by friends and family; Lauren Brenneman, a rural community development major from Tifton, sponsored by the College Republicans; and Annie Bradley, an agricultural education major from LaGrange, sponsored by the ABAC Ambassadors.
Other participants include Jennifer Brinton, a livestock production major from Newnan, sponsored by friends and family; Carsen Jane Carter, a biology major from Willacoochee, sponsored by friends and family; Cierra Cleveland, a biology/pre-vet major from Griffin, sponsored by friends and family; Emily Edwards, a biology major from Griffin, sponsored by “The Stallion;” and Delaney Garcia, a writing and communication major from Albany, sponsored by “The Stallion.”
Other contestants include Danielle Griffin, an early childhood education major from Moultrie, sponsored by the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority; Emily Groat, an agricultural education major from Ruskin, Fla., sponsored by the Horticulture Club; Charleigh Harper, a psychology major from Nashville, sponsored by friends and family; and Emma Jagus, an agribusiness major from McDonough, sponsored by friends and family.
Also participanting will be Molly McKettrick, an agricultural communication major from Arcadia, Fla., sponsored by ABAC Cattlemen’s; Molly Parris, a biology/pre-vet major from Hampton, sponsored by friends and family; Noel Plunkett, an agricultural communication major from Jefferson, sponsored by the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) Club; and Emily Staton, an agribusiness major from Tifton, sponsored by Student Alumni Council.
Other contestants include Taylor Thom, a livestock production major from Newnan, sponsored by friends and family; Brianna Turchiano, an agribusiness major from Windermere, Fla., sponsored by friends and family; Maggie Yates, an agricultural communication major from Myakka City, Fla., sponsored by the Sigma Alpha Sorority; and Abigail Zerwig, an agricultural education major from Metter, sponsored by the Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Proceeds from the People’s Choice fundraising portion of the event will benefit the Peanut Butter and Jesus ministry of Tifton and the Ms. ABAC scholarship. Proceeds from the pageant will benefit the ABAC Agripreneurs Club and the NAMA Student Marketing Team.
