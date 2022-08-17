texas abortion.jpg

The current debate between Texas and anti-abortion organizations, and the federal government began in July when U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a letter that said “no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care.”

 Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a brief in federal court challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.

The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant Texas’ request for preliminary injunctive relief that would stop the federal government from enforcing the law, or a pre-judgment ruling, on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

