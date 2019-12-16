CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) -- Two Clayton County twin sisters are facing serious charges after allegedly robbing and then beating up a woman with a frying pan.
According to Clayton County Police, Kyra and Tyra Faison, both 19, allegedly kicked in the door of the residence of the victim and then beat the woman with a frying pan on December 10.
Police say they then dragged the victim out of the home, took her car keys and continued to punch and kick her.
An investigation later led to warrants being issued for both Kyra and Tyra. Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespassing-damage to property.
Neither of the suspects are in custody.
Kyra Faison is also charged with failure to appear after not showing up for a court date on December 12.
Kyra and Tyra Faison are black female identical twins, with brown eyes and black hair. Both twins are 5’2” and weigh approximately 117 pounds. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.