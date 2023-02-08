Former Twitter executives acknowledged to lawmakers Wednesday that the social media company erred when it temporarily suppressed a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2020, but the officials emphasized there was no government involvement in the decision.

Republicans grilled the social media executives -- including former Twitter deputy counsel James Baker -- over Twiter's handling of the laptop story and broader complaints about censorship at the first high-profile hearing in front of the House Oversight Committee for the new Republican majority investigating President Joe Biden's administration and family.

CNN's Evan Perez, Marshall Cohen and Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.

