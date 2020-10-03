NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Caitlyn Lawton of Leesburg was selected as a recipient of the second annual 2020 Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship sponsored by AMVAC, an American Vanguard company. A total of seven students were selected from 26 qualified applicants. Each scholarship recipient was awarded $2,000.
Lawton is a senior at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. She is pursuing a degree in crop and soil science and is a member of the college's Turf and Agronomy Club. She was nominated by Kevin Cotton.
“I have a passion and a drive for agriculture, specifically in row crops," Lawton said. "Of all the row crops in my area, cotton proves to be the most complex. I am excited about the challenge cotton offers. Being a rising woman in the agricultural industry, I am excited to not only represent women, but to make a difference in the industry overall.”
Additional 2020 Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship Winners include:
• John Lee – Jesup, senior, attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; majoring in agribusiness; nominated by John Beasley.
• Logan Vallee – Pineville, La., junior attending McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La.; majoring in general agriculture; nominated by Travis Vallee.
• Hayden Robinson – Monticello, Ark., entering freshman attending University of Arkansas in Monticello, Ark.; majoring in agriculture business; nominated by James Patterson.
• Blaine Allen – Lolita, Texas, entering freshman attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas; majoring in plant and soil science.; nominated by Dale Allen.
• Andrea Althoff – Stillwater, Okla., graduate student attending Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.; obtaining a master of science degree in plant and soil science; nominated by Dr. Seth Byrd.
• Colton Pricolo – Los Banos, Calif., junior attending California State University in Fresno, Calif.; majoring in plant science, crop production management, nominated by Wayne Pricolo.
Winners were selected by a panel of judges and awarded based on the merits of their application.
All applicants were nominated by a practicing cotton consultant and worked for a cotton consultant between 2018 and 2020. It was also required that applicants be a senior in high school or currently enrolled full-time in an undergrad or graduate-level agricultural program at an accredited college or university. Applicants who were not selected as scholarship recipients were given a $50 Amazon gift card for their participation.
Applications for the next Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship will open in January 2021.
AMVAC is a longtime supporter of the cotton industry, offering a portfolio of trusted products including Bidrin8 insecticide, Folex6 EC cotton defoliant and many others that cotton growers have relied on for years. To learn more about AMVAC and the Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship, visit www.AMVAC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.