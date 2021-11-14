Two Albany substance abuse workers will be part of statewide billboard campaign

ALBANY — Albany’s Change Center will contribute two of the 16 faces of substance abuse recovery to the 2021-2022 Georgia Recovers billboard campaign.
Marlisa Bailey and Daniel Fleuren were chosen from among 60 applicants and will tell their story as part of the second Georgia Recovers campaign, which was launched in 2019 and canceled last year due to COVID-19. A billboard featuring each of the 16 finalists, announced on Wednesday, will be placed along a highway in the state.
The two, who work out of the 500 Pine Ave. location, also will appear in videos for the campaign.
“It’s just deeply honoring and humbling to be selected out of all the people they could have chosen, to get to share my story on a big stage,” said Fleuren, who is outreach coordinator at the Albany recovery center, an outreach of Aspire Behavioral and Disability Services. “This is the culmination of 15 years going in and out of treatment, in and out of jail, and finally getting on the other side of it — of no longer being defined by my mistakes but being defined by being on the recovery side.
“I did not come to Albany thinking all this was going to happen. I’m overjoyed and marveling at the life I get to live.”
In his introduction written for the Wednesday virtual announcement program, Fleuren said he has been in long-term recovery since arriving in Albany in July 2017.
“My sincere hope is that someone will hear my story and realize that they too can return to a life of meaning and fulfillment, regardless of their current or past circumstances,” he said. “Recovery is possible for everyone, and this chance to use my voice to advocate for others that have not yet been heard is exactly why I speak out loud about my recovery. This isn’t about me, it’s about anyone and everyone seeking or maintaining long-term recovery and their chance to live.”
Bailey, director of employee experience and change management at The Change Center, had a similar story of failing at recovery before making a breakthrough.
“Arriving here 6 1/2 years ago, I was almost dead and I didn’t know what life was,” she said. “It’s like we’ve been underground, and all of a sudden recovery sprouts up.
“Being recognized is humbling and kind of like it’s (an) overload of gratitude.”
Bailey and Fleuren expressed gratitude at not only finding a path to recovery but being given the opportunity to help others on that journey.
“I’m gainfully employed in a position that strengthened my place of service to others and truly gives me permission to live my recovery out loud,” she wrote in her introductory piece. “I get to be a voice to the voiceless, create space for multigenerational healing and honor God in my purpose-filled walk in recovery.
“I used to ask ‘Why me?’ I can now respond ‘Why not me?’ I get to be a part of the picture of change.”
The Change Center provides between 1,800 to 2,000 client services each month, which can range from just hanging out at the center, one-on-one counseling, transportation to a medical appointment or meetings held six days per week, including Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Celebrate Recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.