ATLANTA – The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that two Berrien County residents passed away in a fire on Sunday. The fire destroyed a motor home around 7:30 a.m. at 218 Melody Lane in Enigma before killing John Kyle Phillips, 23, and Jeane Griner, 32.
“Berrien County police and fire officials were the first to arrive at the scene,” King said. “Both victims were found in a rear bedroom, and our investigator discovered there was not a smoke alarm present. Deadly fires like these are preventable, and we encourage all Georgians to consider purchasing a smoke alarm.”
The State Fire Investigations Unit reported that an overloaded electrical receptacle in the kitchen area may have been the cause of this fire. State and local officials are continuing the investigation.
The deaths of these two Berrien County residents mark the 93rd and 94th fire fatalities in Georgia this year.
