usda students.jpg

Selected to participate in the USDA Future Leaders Program, Olivia Phillips, left, and Megan Cherry attended the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C., Feb. 23-24.

 Photo: Cassie Ann Kiggen/UGA

WASHINGTON — Two students in the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences were selected to attend the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C., as part of the Future Leaders Program.

Megan Cherry, a senior agricultural communications major, and Olivia Phillips, a senior agribusiness and agricultural economics major, were two of 30 students selected nationwide to attend the program based on their demonstrated commitment to agriculture.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

