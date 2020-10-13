ALBANY -- An Albany residence was riddled with bullets in a Monday night shooting that left two victims, one a 14-year-old boy, fatally shot inside, while a second shooting incident left three wounded.
Both of the victims in the fatal shooting were struck by multiple bullets, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. They were pronounced dead at the 1112-B Wingate Ave. residence at about 11:25 p.m.
The Albany Police Department identified the adult victims as Wontania Jermaine Hall Jr., 26, and the teenager as D’Varri Canady.
“Apparently gunshots came from outside the house,” Fowler said. “It was quite a few gunshots (fired).”
Fowler did not immediately know what kind of weapon or weapons were used in the 11 p.m. assault.
“They had all kinds of shell casings there,” he said. “You hate any life to be lost, but definitely it’s sad when it’s a kid because they haven’t built their life. It’s a different generation. Everybody’s got guns.”
The Monday slayings bring the total number of homicides to 16 in the county for 2020. Fifteen of the deaths occurred inside the city of Albany, and all but one were gunshot cases.
Officers observed several bullet holes in the front door and living room window. Shell casings were found outside by the living room window. Additional shell casings were found inside in the kitchen of the residence. Both victims were in the living room when police arrived. One other person was there at the time of the shooting.
“Investigators are back at the scene of the homicide canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence,” Phyllis Whitley-Banks, public information officer for the police department, said in an email response Tuesday. “No motive has been determined at this time, and whether the deaths are gang-related is an avenue that will be thoroughly explored by APD and the district attorney's office.”
At about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 1421 Edgerly Ave. residence where three people had been shot at a funeral gathering.
Ronald Jones, 52, told police that several people were on the back porch when they heard a car drive by and gunshots. Jones was unable to give a description of the car because a privacy fence obstructed the view.
Phyllis Williams, 46, who also was injured, was inside the residence at the time the shots were fired. Police have not identified the third victim.
All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
Officers found shell casings in the 200 and 300 blocks of Elm Street and observed three bullet holes on the west side of the residence. Two cars parked at the residence also were struck by bullets.
The latest shootings come after three people were injured last week in six separate shootings on Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
