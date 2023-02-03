Two emergency responders have licenses suspended due to inadequate response in rendering aid to Tyre Nichols

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division suspended first responders Robert Long (left) and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge on February 3.

Two first responders were suspended Friday by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division after they failed to render emergency care and treatment the night that Tyre Nichols encountered law enforcement, the agency announced.

The medical services division said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge failed to provide any basic emergency care for 19 minutes despite Nichols "exhibiting clear signs of distress such as the inability to remain in a seated posture and laying prone on the ground multiple times."

