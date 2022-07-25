#18. Georgia

 Billy F. Blume Jr., file

ATLANTA -- The Federal Highway Administration has designated two Georgia highways as “alternative fuel corridors” for the purpose of facilitating the construction of electric vehicle charging stations.

U.S. 441 from Cornelia in northeast Georgia south to Dublin and U.S. 82 from Brunswick west to Albany will add 25%, or approximately 330 miles, to the state’s EV charging network.

