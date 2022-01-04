Two interim city managers selected as Albany searches for permanent hires

Bruce Maples, left, and Yvette Fields, center, who were announced on Monday as interim assistant city managers, speak with Commissioner B.J. Fletcher at the conclusion of an Albany City Commission meeting.
ALBANY — Two long-time Albany city employees have been asked to step into temporary interim roles to fill vacant assistant city manager positions.
City Manager Steven Carter announced the appointments of Yvette Fields and Bruce Maples during a Monday City Commission meeting.
Fields was hired as senior secretary for the city’s Purchasing Department in October of 1994 and since that time has held the positions of buyer I, senior buyer, procurement manager and deputy director of that department.
She was promoted to the position of central services director in 1994.
Maples, the managing director of engineering and planning since 2016, first came to work as assistant city engineer in 1993. After a return to the private sector in 2005, he returned to the city in 2008 as director of engineering.
The two positions are currently vacant due to Carter’s recent hiring as city manager and the departure of Ken Stock.
A search is under way to find candidates to permanently fill the positions, Carter told commissioners.
In a relatively brief work session, commissioners heard a report on a freight planning study.
City staff has recommended contracting with Metro Analytics of Marietta to conduct the study at a maximum cost of $50,000.
Federal funding will cover $40,000 of the cost, with Albany’s share set at $5,855. Three other governments — Dougherty County, Lee County and Leesburg — will cover the balance.
The study is an element of the overall Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study.
