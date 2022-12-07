Two men, one a descendant of Holocaust survivor, indicted in connection with threat to attack NYC synagogue

Christopher Brown, seen here in a photo released by NYPD, was indicted on a hate crime charge for allegedly making threats against a New York synagogue.

 NYPD

A grand jury indicted two men -- one of whom is Jewish and a descendant of a Holocaust survivor -- in connection with an online threat last month to attack a synagogue in New York City.

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were both indicted on charges of conspiracy and weapons possession. Brown also was charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats as a hate crime, and possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism, among other charges.

