Two migrants were found dead in a shipping container on a train the authorities stopped east of Uvalde, Texas, on Friday, according to local police. One other person was left in serious condition and another in critical condition.

In a news release Friday night, Uvalde police said they "received a 911 phone call from an unknown third-party caller advising there were numerous undocumented immigrants 'suffocating' inside of a train car." US Border Patrol stopped the train, which was operating on Union Pacific tracks, near the town of Knippa, northeast of Uvalde, police said.

