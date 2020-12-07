MACON — Nomination meetings to fill two positions on the Georgia Peanut Commission Board of Directors will be held during simultaneous meetings on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. in Colquitt and Swainsboro. The Georgia Farm Bureau Federation will conduct the meetings to fill terms, which expire Dec. 31, in the GPC Commission’s Districts One and Three.
The GPC District One nomination meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Miller County Farm Bureau Office at 314 East Bremond St. in Colquitt. Tim Burch of Baker County is the incumbent in this district. Counties in District One include Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell and Seminole.
The District Three nomination meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Emanuel County Farm Bureau office at 320 Lambs Bridge Road in Swainsboro. Joe Boddiford of Screven County is the incumbent in this district. Counties in District Three include Appling, Bacon, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Washington and Wayne.
“Georgia Farm Bureau encourages peanut farmers in the Georgia Peanut Commission’s First and Third districts to attend their district meetings and participate in making nominations for these commission positions,” John Harrell, chairman of the Georgia Farm Bureau Peanut Advisory Committee, said. “The Peanut Commission plays an important role in promoting Georgia peanuts, crop research and education and needs grower input to effectively represent them.”
The Georgia peanut production area is divided into five districts based on acreage distribution and geographical location, with one board member representing each district. Each nominee must produce peanuts and live within the district for which he is nominated.
Any producer living in the district may be nominated or make nominations at the meeting. Incumbents are eligible for renomination. If more than one person is nominated, an election will be conducted by mail ballot. Commission by-laws state that a person must receive a majority of the votes cast for a position in order to be elected to the commission board.
If only one person qualifies for the position, no election is required, and the nominated person automatically becomes a member of the commission board. Commission members serve terms of three years. If multiple people are nominated for a GPC seat, then the current director will continue to serve until the election is completed.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. The organization has 158 county offices, and its volunteer members participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors.
